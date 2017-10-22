Trump Says He Wants Tax Reform Bill on His Desk by Thanksgiving

President Trump raised expectations Sunday about Republicans’ timetable for completing tax reform, indicating he expects the as-of-yet unwritten overhaul of the tax code on his desk by Thanksgiving.

“I want to get it by the end of the year but I’d be very disappointed if it took that long,” he said on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.” He said lawmakers should forgo their Thanksgiving break if they can’t send him a measure by then.

Republican leaders have painted an optimistic picture of the overhaul’s chances, saying they hope to have it done by the end of the year. But many have predicted a vote could roll over into 2018, particularly with Trump’s abrupt addition of several issues to their agenda.

That includes a legislative fix for the legal status of immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, reaching a bipartisan agreement to stabilize health insurance markets after Trump halted subsidies to insurance companies to offset co-payments and deductibles for low-income people, and responding to Trump’s refusal to recertify the Iranian nuclear deal.

