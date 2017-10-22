‘Very Hot’ Weather, Fire Danger Expected in Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s that time of year in Southern California.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a red flag warning, indicating extreme fire danger, from Santa Barbara to San Bernardino counties for the next three days as higher-than-normal temperatures and Santa Ana winds combine to create volatile conditions.

An excessive heat watch will remain in effect in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties through Tuesday. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to range from the mid-80s at the beaches to the lower to mid-90s in inland areas, with northwest winds of 15-25 mph.

Temperatures are expected are expected to climb into the triple digits throughout the region, beginning Monday, forecasters said.

