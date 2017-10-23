× 8,400 Homes Destroyed in Wine Country Wildfires

The wine country wildfires destroyed at least 8,400 homes and other buildings, authorities said Monday, a significant increase in the already staggering property loss.

Efforts continued by firefighters to gain control of the fires and by searchers looking for more victims. The death toll as of Monday remained at 42, making the fire series the deadliest in California history. The estimate of structure losses jumped from 7,700 reported over the weekend.

Officials said 5,000 firefighters remain on the lines, battling 10 different fires across Northern California.

About 100,000 people were displaced by the fires, and some evacuees are wondering whether they can stay in the region for the long term.

