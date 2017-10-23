After 38 Women Accuse Hollywood Director James Toback of Sexual Harassment, 200 More Share Their Stories

Filmmaker James Toback has long had a bad reputation with women.

Stories about the writer-director often referred to him as a womanizer, but what that actually meant did not become clear until the Los Angeles Times published an investigation Sunday in which 38 women accused the writer-director of sexual harassment.

Within two days those numbers swelled as more than 200 additional women contacted The Times and, in emails and phone calls, recalled encounters with Toback similar to those detailed in the story. The majority of the new accounts, which have not been verified, told of Toback approaching women on the streets of Manhattan, offering them the chance at a part in an upcoming movie, and a wide range of unwanted sexual advances and behavior.

“Today Show” anchor Natalie Morales, wrote on Twitter: “… add one more. Exact same playbook by James Toback when I encountered him near Central Park.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.