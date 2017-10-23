American Men Using ‘Sex Brokers’ in Tijuana to Rape Very Young Children, FBI Says

Traffic in the US enters Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing, in this file photo from June 27, 2008, in Tijuana, Mexico. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

“It’s William from tonight. Precious was weird and fun. I’m already thinking about coming down next Thursday. Please send me pics of 3 or four of the youngest ones so I can choose.”

FBI investigators say William Dixon Adelman, a 51-year-old Studio City man, sent the request to a Tijuana sex broker on July 3, 2015 — the same day border crossing records show he was returning to the U.S. from Mexico.

“Thin, pretty … Like a precious but smaller,” the request continued. “You have a safe apartment? Hotel people would freak out no?”

The broker responded that he had a “good” place in mind, but reservations were needed: “in this place you can take the girls realy (sic) young 9,10,11.”

