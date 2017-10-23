High-Speed Driver in Custody After Pursuit in San Fernando Valley

A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley was taken into custody on Monday, aerial video showed.

The high-speed pursuit began after authorities attempted to pull over the driver for suspected speeding and reckless driving in West Los Angeles around 1:48 p.m., officials said.

CHP units saw the vehicle going in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed, CHP Officer Chris Baldonado said.

The driver continued onto the southbound 405 Freeway at Sherman Way driving around 80 to 105 mph, according to Officer Stephan Brandt.

He then exited the freeway at Wilshire Boulevard and got back on to the 405 driving northbound, Brandt said.

The pursuit continued into Panorama City and Mission Hills.

The driver then pulled over on to the side of the eastbound 118 Freeway and exited his vehicle as officers blocked all lanes.

CHP took him into custody without incident.