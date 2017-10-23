Federal Judge in San Francisco Appears Unlikely to Block President Trump’s Action on Obamacare

A federal judge in San Francisco suggested Monday there was no need for a court to step in and block President Trump’s order that cut off healthcare subsidies that have been a center of political debate.

The subsidies, which reimburse insurers for reducing out-of-pocket costs for lower-income Americans, are key to keeping health insurance markets stable and preventing premiums from rising sharply, insurance officials and state regulators say.

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, joined by Democratic counterparts from 17 other states and the District of Columbia asked the court to put Trump’s order on hold. They argue Trump’s action would spark “chaos and uncertainty,” raise the cost of health insurance and the number of uninsured Americans and saddle states and local governments with higher expenses.

But U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, an Obama appointee, expressed considerable skepticism during a hearing Monday. He noted that 40 to 45 states, including California, took steps to prepare for Trump’s action in advance, and as a result, most healthcare consumers will face stable or even lower premiums.

