Late Season Heat Wave Expected to Scorch SoCal; Santa Ana Winds Bring Fire Danger

October 23, 2017

A sweltering heat wave will blanket Southern California through the middle of the week, elevating the risk of wildfires and potentially breaking heat records, forecasters said.

A vendor shelters from the sun while selling umbrellas, beach towels and boogie boards along the boardwalk near the Santa Monica Pier in this file photo. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a red flag warning through Wednesday, saying the high temperatures and Santa Ana winds will “bring the most dangerous fire weather conditions that Southwest California has seen in the past few years.”

The hottest and driest conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday, with record-breaking triple-digit heat and humidity lowering into single digits.

Should a fire break out, “there will be the potential for very rapid fire spread… and extreme fire behavior that could lead to a significant threat to life and property,” the weather service said.

