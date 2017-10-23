Man Dies on Castaic-Area Access Road After Being Possibly Stabbed; Investigation Underway: LASD

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who may have been stabbed before he died on an access road in the Castaic area Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to an access road about a 1/2 mile north of the 35500 block of Ridge Route Road about 1 p.m. to a report of a “person down in need of medical attention call,” a sheriff’s news release stated.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the victim “may have sustained various injuries that included being stabbed,” the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

No suspect information was immediately released, and a motive remained unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who would prefer to provide a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.