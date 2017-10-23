O.C. Man Who Killed Girlfriend Then Himself in Joshua Tree National Park Was Trying to End Her Pain, Uncle Says

An uncle of the woman found dead in Joshua Tree National Park reportedly said investigators believe her boyfriend may have killed her in a “sympathetic murder-suicide” after she suffered a head injury.

Joseph Orbeso, 22, shot and killed his girlfriend, Rachel Nguyen, 20, and then turned the gun on himself, according to a news release Friday from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin station. Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said.

Son Nguyen, Rachel’s uncle, told the Desert Sun that it appears Nguyen was hurt and that Orbeso was trying to end her pain.

“It was explained to us by the investigators on scene, with the circumstances and positioning of the bodies, that they believe this was a sympathetic murder-suicide,” he told the newspaper.

