Ozzfest meets Knotfest Giveaway

Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest and Slipknot’s Knotfest are joining forces this November for a two day heavy metal festival second to none. With headliners like Marilyn Manson, Prophets of Rage, Rob Zombie, and Ozzy Osbourne himself, it will be the biggest metal experience of the year. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday October 25th for your chance to win a pair of 2-day passes to the festival November 4th and 5th at the Glen Helen Amphitheater and Festival Grounds. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

