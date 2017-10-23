Records Fall Across SoCal Amid Heat Wave; Triple-Digit Temps Forecast for Game 1 of World Series

New heat records were set Monday across Southern California as temperatures soared before Tuesday’s World Series opener at Dodger Stadium.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 102 degrees, Long Beach 105, Burbank 101 and Oxnard 104, according to the National Weather Service, all new highs for the day.

Forecasters said that Tuesday was also likely to see sweltering conditions that could set new records. Downtown L.A. and other parts of the Los Angeles Basin are expected to see triple-digit heat, with the Dodgers-Astros series set to begin at Dodger Stadium around 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a red flag warning through Wednesday, saying the high temperatures and Santa Ana winds will “bring the most dangerous fire weather conditions that Southwest California has seen in the past few years.”

