70-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck, Dragged by Hit-and-Run Driver; ‘Person of Interest’ Detained

A 70-year-old man died after being struck and dragged by a driver who left the Highland Park scene, and one person has been detained, LAPD officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of Avenue 54 and York Boulevard. The victim was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk when he was struck and dragged by the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The driver apparently briefly stopped and parked near the scene, but eventually drove off without rendering aid, according to police.

The victim was taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died. He has not been identified.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and looked for surveillance video that led to a “person of interest” being detained.

No information about that person has been released, except that “he” was being questioned.