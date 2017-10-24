73-Year-Old Man Allegedly Slit Woman’s Throat Near Pasadena Businesses, Tried to Abduct Second Victim and Her Dog

A 73-year-old man suspected of slitting a woman’s throat and trying to abduct a second female in Pasadena has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Officers first responded to the 3300 block of Sierra Madre Villa around 4 p.m. Monday, after a witness reported that a man attempted to drag a female and her dog toward a black SUV, according to a Pasadena Police Department news release.

The witness is credited with thwarting the attempted kidnapping, as the man released the victim and the dog once the individual came to their aid, police said.

The man was able to get away, fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, the same suspect approached a woman from behind as she sat against a retaining wall and attacked her with knife, slitting her throat, according to the release.

She screamed, causing the man to retreat to his SUV, which was parked in a nearby lot.

The second attack occurred in the 600 block of South Arroyo Parkway, a busy stretch of road lined with multiple businesses. Witnesses immediately called police and provided a description of the SUV.

Meanwhile, the second victim was rushed to a hospital; she was last reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as Lance. A Semkus, a 73-year-old Pasadena resident, was taken into a custody a short time after the second incident, near the area of California Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue.

Police Chief Phillip L. Sanchez thanked the public for helping them locate and apprehend the suspect.

“The quick actions of witnesses to aid victims and call 911, and the alert observations of the police helicopter unit and patrol officers in locating and apprehending the suspect, likely prevented further violence by the suspect,” Sanchez said, according to the release, “The arrest of this suspect is the result of worthy actions by many.”

Semkus was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and attempted murder, the release stated. He was booked into jail and is being held without bail.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call police at 626-744-4241, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.