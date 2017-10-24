× Brush Fire Forces Closure of 210 Freeway Near Rancho Cucamonga

A brush fire burning near Rancho Cucamonga forced the closure of the 210 Freeway in both directions late Tuesday morning as fire crews raced to douse the flames.

The fire broke out shortly after 11 a.m. near the interchange of the 210 and 15 freeways, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Television footage showed smoke trailing over the interchange.

The freeway was closed in the area, but no evacuations had been ordered, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department said in a tweet.

It was one of several small brush fires that sparked Tuesday, a day of soaring temperatures, low humidity and strong Santa Ana winds — ripe conditions for a fire.

