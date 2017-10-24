Crews Respond to Multiple Fires in San Fernando Valley

Multiple fires broke out in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday morning, including one blaze which prompted a closure on the 118 Freeway and led to three people being temporarily detained.

The 118 Freeway fire began shortly before 8 a.m. in an area of heavy brush just north of the freeway and west of Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey stated.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the fire burning over the freeway wall about 8:12 a.m. At one point, flames appeared to be jumping as high as 30 feet in the air.

Officials stopped all westbound traffic while crews worked to douse the flames, which burned about half an acre.

No structures were threatened, according to Humphrey.

Fire crews spotted a second blaze a short distance away on the south side of the freeway, which was quickly doused, video showed.

Three people were detained and questioned about the fires, but were later released, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sal Ramirez said.

Authorities are continuing to search for any possible suspects, Ramirez said.

Firefighters also responded to a blaze in Sylmar that broke out about 8:13 a.m.

Two vehicles were destroyed in the fire, which also burned surrounding trees and threatened a structure in the 15800 block of McQueen Street, Humphrey stated.

The fire was fully contained after about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Then, just before 9 a.m., Sky5 was over a fire burning in the Hansen Dam area of Lake View Terrace.

No firefighters were initially at the scene, but a water-dropping helicopter and ground crews arrived a short time later.

The fire had burned about a quarter of an acre, according to the Fire Department.

No structures were being threatened and no evacuations were in place.