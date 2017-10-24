5 Acres Burned as Firefighters Work to Put Out Flames at Jurupa Valley Lumber Yard

Firefighters Tuesday morning were working to put out flames at a lumber yard in Jurupa Valley.

The incident was reported about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Clay Street and about 5 acres have burned, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Responding firefighters found an active blaze with heavy compost and sawed off wood burning.

Power lines were also down in the area.

Cal Fire and Lae Enforcement officers were also at the scene.

No injuries have ben reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Photos of our #ClayFire that is currently burning in Jurupa Valley. Photo credit: Volunteer Photographer Jay Saddler. pic.twitter.com/HMbMvOqQbw — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 24, 2017