Former Production Assistant Says Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her in New York

Mimi Haleyi, a New York woman who did production work on a Weinstein Co. TV show, said Tuesday she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in 2006.

Haleyi made the accusations at a news conference alongside attorney Gloria Allred at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in Manhattan.

Haleyi said the attack occurred during a visit to Weinstein’s apartment in New York when she was in her 20s. After fighting off his advances, she said the mogul forced himself on her and performed oral sex. She tried to deter him by telling him she was menstruating but he persisted, she said.

“I was in disbelief and I was disgusted,” Haleyi said. “I would not have had anyone to do that to me.”

