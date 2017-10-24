Halloween Costumes by Shop Disney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle Expert Stacy Cox joined us live with some great costumes from Disney. For more information on all the costumes featured in the segment, you can visit a Disney Store near you or their website. A big thank you to GlamSquad for the amazing makeup on the characters this morning. Glamsquad is offering new users $20 off with the code word KTLAoctober. For more information, download the Glamsquad app.

For more information on lifestyle expert Stacy Cox, go to her website or follow her on social media.