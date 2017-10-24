× High-Temperature Records Fall for a 2nd Day Amid Scorching October Heat Wave

Temperature records are falling again in Southern California Tuesday, on the second day of an extreme heat wave that will mark what could be the hottest World Series game ever played.

The day started off warm, with temperatures in the 80s before dawn, according to the National Weather Service.

Those headed to Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium are advised to bring plenty of water. The game starts at 5:09 p.m.; sunset is about an hour after that.

Updated forecast for the big games tonight & tomorrow in Los Angeles. It will be hot! Bring lots of water to the game. #laweather #cawx pic.twitter.com/R05D3TAFzJ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 24, 2017

Record highs were marked Monday in nine locations in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Riverside and Santa Ana also broke records. It was 102 degrees in downtown L.A. Monday, breaking a 1965 record of 98 degrees.

Before noon Tuesday, downtown had already tied the record for Oct. 24 of 99 degrees. That record was set in 1909.

The 1965 record at Los Angeles International Airport was broken before noon, when temperatures reached 98 degrees.

By early afternoon, records were falling all over the region: in downtown L.A., LAX, Long Beach Airport, Burbank Airport, Camarillo Airport and Oxnard.

An excessive heat warning – as well as a red flag warning due to gusty Santa Ana winds and dry, fire-prone conditions – are in effect for most of Southern California.

The heat warning extends till 8 p.m. Tuesday. The red flag warning goes till 6 p.m. Wednesday in L.A. and Ventura counties and until 2 p.m. for Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

It should be slightly cooler Wednesday, the weather service said.