Highway 33 Closed After Brush Fire Erupts in Ojai

A 2-acre brush fire has caused Highway 33 to close down on Tuesday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The highway is closed from Casitas Vista Road to Sulphur Mountain Road, authorities said.

The blaze, located at Highway 33 and North Ventura Avenue, is currently moving uphill with wind gusts affecting the flames. High power lines are also in path of the fire, the Department added.

At least one school in the area has been evacuated, according to authorities. It is unknown which school has been asked to evacuate.

Authorities are urging all drivers to use alternate routes in and out of Ojai Valley.