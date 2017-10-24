Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Boy in Park Rivera Park Bathroom Is Identified, Charged

A 38-year-old man was charged Tuesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a Pico Rivera park over the weekend, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Eduardo Ciarelli was arrested after being detained by the child’s father and a security guard following the incident, which occurred Sunday morning in a restroom at Smith Park, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

The child, who was with his family, had gone to the bathroom while his father was at a snack bar adjacent to the facility. Minutes later, the father went to check on his son and found him crying, according to the release.

The boy then pointed to the suspect, who was behind a stall door. Ciarelli fled, prosecutors said, but he was apprehended outside by the father and a security guard.

At some point, authorities said the suspect had allegedly “touched” the boy in the restroom. He was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child with force, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the case.

He was later charged by the DA’s office with one count forcible lewd act upon a child. Ciarelli faces up to 10 years in state prison if convicted.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release the man’s name after his arrest Sunday, describing him only as being in his 30s and possibly a transient.

A booking photo of the defendant has not been released.

