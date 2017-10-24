Powerful Winds, Record-Breaking Heat Have Firefighters Across SoCal on Alert

Powerful Santa Ana winds combined with record-breaking heat have firefighters across Southern California on alert Tuesday.

Officials have issued red flag warnings in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties through 6 p.m. Wednesday due to extreme conditions.

“The duration, strength, and widespread nature of this Santa Ana wind event, combined with the extreme heat and very dry fuels, will bring the most dangerous fire weather conditions that Southwest California has seen in the past few years,” the National Weather Service stated.

Officials are concerned that any fire could spread rapidly and get out of control.

Firefighters earlier this month contended with the wind-driven Canyon Fire 2, which charred 9,200 acres, destroyed 25 structures and prompted thousands of residents to evacuate in Anaheim, Orange and Tustin.

Wind gusts were topping 45 to 60 mph in parts of Southern California early Tuesday.

The extreme heat, which led to several records being broken Monday, is expected to continue through at least Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature at the start of Tuesday’s World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros is expected to be near 100 degrees, which would be a record for the Fall Classic. The previous record was 94 degrees at the start of the 2001 World Series in Phoenix.

An onshore flow arriving Friday is expected to slowly cool temperatures heading into the weekend.