Sketch Released of Man Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of 12-Year-Old Girl in Valencia

A 12-year-old girl fought back and managed to escape a man who tried to kidnap her earlier this month in Valencia, and sheriff’s detectives on Tuesday released a composite sketch as they sought to identify a suspect in the case.

The victim had been running with her sports team in the Bridgeport Park area about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 4 when a man approached her and offered her a ride, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

When she declined, the man grabbed her arm and pulled her toward his vehicle, according to a sheriff’s news release. The girl was able to fight him off and get away.

Detectives released the suspect sketch as they sought the public’s help in identifying him, the release stated. He is described by authorities as a 40- to 50-year-old white man, about 6-feet tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and a mole or birthmark near his right eyebrow.

His vehicle is described as an older model black Toyota or Honda, with four doors, tinted windows and a dent on the passenger’s side, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Detective Bryne at 661-255-1121, ext. 5145. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.