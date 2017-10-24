Style Expert And Co-Author of "Get It!: A Beauty, Style, and Wellness Guide to Getting Your "It" Together" Jene Luciani joined us live with fall looks for the woman on the go that you can put on in 30 secs of less. For more information on Jene and her book, visit her website or follow her on social media.
Style Tips and Tricks for Women on the Go
-
Justina Blakeney, Founder of the Jungalow, Shows us How to Create Her Signature Style
-
Back to School Fashions With Gap
-
Stylish Activewear For Young Girls & Tweens With ivivva by Lululemon
-
A Look Inside Hillary Clinton’s New Memoir, Which Attempts to Explain Stunning Election Loss
-
Mimi G, Fashion & Lifestyle Blogger
-
-
Banana Republic Manager in New York Fired for Sending Employee Home Over Braids That Were Too ‘Urban’
-
Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Tennessee Woman Says Her Husband Died Shielding Her From Gunfire
-
At Least 59 Killed, 527 Injured on Las Vegas Strip in Deadliest Mass Shooting in U.S. History
-
Video Showing Rough Arrest of Street Vendor in Perris Sparks Outrage
-
Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Thwarted by Witness in Pasadena: Police
-
-
‘My Life Is Just Surreal Right Now’: Mother of Navy Veteran Fatally Shot by Huntington Beach Police Speaks Out
-
Halloween Costumes by Shop Disney
-
‘World’s Heaviest Woman’ Dies Months After Undergoing Surgery to Lose Weight