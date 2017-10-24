Wisconsin Police Officer Helps Child Celebrate Birthday After No One Picks Him Up From Elementary School

A Wisconsin police officer is being praised after he helped a child celebrate his birthday when no one showed up to pick up from elementary school on Monday.

Officer Darryl Robinson responded to the school after the boy was not picked up at the end of the day, according to a Facebook post from the Green Bay Police Department.

The child’s parent is incarcerated, and he didn’t have any other known family contacts, the post stated.

When Robinson learned it was the child’s birthday, he did what he could to help him celebrate. He took the child out for a birthday meal at a McDonald’s, then the pair went for a ride in his patrol car, according to the post.

“Thank you to Officer Robinson for taking some extra time to celebrate the child’s birthday; we are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team!” the post concluded.

Within hours of posting about the officer’s actions, the post had more than 7,000 reactions and had been shared over 1,000 times. There were also hundreds of comments, many of the offering praise to the officer for what he did to help the child.

“What a fine officer. No one is more committed to the community than Officer Darryl Robinson. That little boy will remember that for the rest of his life,” read one comment that had been liked or loved more than 190 times.

“I think i just felt my heart break,” wrote another commenter. “Thanks to the officer for making that boys birthday a little better.”

The boy’s family was eventually located, and he was dropped off with relatives.