Brother of Las Vegas Gunman Stephen Paddock Detained in Child Pornography Investigation, Source Says

Bruce Paddock, the brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, was detained in Valley Village Wednesday in connection with a child pornography investigation, the Los Angeles Times is reporting.

The child pornography investigation took place in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez confirmed to KTLA. Lopez did not identify Bruce Paddock as the subject of the investigation.

A source who requested anonymity did confirm the identity of the suspect as Bruce Paddock to the Los Angeles Times.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed authorities putting a man in a wheelchair into a police van. KTLA has not been able to verify if the man was Bruce Paddock.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers from his 32nd-floor hotel window in the heart of Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

The incident became the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, leaving 58 dead and wounding more than 500.

Stephen Paddock was found dead after the massacre of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his hotel room.

Earlier this month, a former friend said Bruce Paddock had threatened to kill him.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.