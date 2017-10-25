Cooler, Yet Still Record-Setting Temperatures Expected as L.A. Heat Wave Continues

An October heat wave will linger across Southern California on Wednesday as forecasters anticipate another day of record-breaking temperatures slightly lower than the days before.

Wednesday’s highs will run about three to five degrees cooler than Tuesday’s, the National Weather Service said, ushering in a downward trend that is expected to continue later this week. The Santa Ana winds — a source of concern for firefighters as they doused a handful of small brush fires Tuesday — were also expected to gradually weaken.

But it will still be hot.

Temperatures will hover near the triple-digit mark in downtown Los Angeles, Burbank and Woodland Hills, which are expected to top out at 100 degrees, forecasters said. The heat will blanket the region, with expected highs of 97 degrees in Camarillo and 98 in Long Beach.

