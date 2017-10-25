DNA Evidence Offers New Clues in Mysterious Abduction of NorCal Mother Sherri Papini

It’s been almost a year since Redding mother Sherri Papini was abducted while jogging in Shasta County and then unexpectedly freed weeks later.

On Wednesday, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office released new details in the mysterious case, saying that the DNA of two other people was found on Papini when she was discovered partially clothed and shackled alongside Interstate 5 on Thanksgiving.

The samples belonged to a woman and a man and were collected off Papini’s body and clothing, respectively, said Sgt. Brian Jackson. The DNA samples submitted to the FBI did not belong to Papini or her husband.

Authorities also revealed Wednesday the existence of a male acquaintance from Michigan that Papini had been texting and had planned to meet when he was in California, then said he was not involved in the incident.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.