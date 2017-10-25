Fashionable Ways to Wear Dodger Blue With Personal Stylist Lauren Messiah

Personal Stylist Lauren Messiah joined us live with fashionable ways to show off your Dodger Blue Team Spirit. Lauren Messiah is a personal fashion stylist here in Los Angeles. For more information including how you can score free fashion advice, visit her website.
