Man Fatally Hit by Car on Busy Street in Venice: LAPD

A man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning along a busy street in Venice, Los Angeles police said.

The man was killed after he “walked into traffic” along Pacific Avenue near Paloma Court at about 10 a.m., said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, believed to be in his 40s, died at the scene.

Officers are investigating the incident. Lopez said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.

