Ned Colletti, Former L.A. Dodgers GM

Ned Colletti is the former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was in “The Big Chair,” as he has titled his book about the experience of being the GM, from 2006 to 2014. He was one of the executives responsible for building the Dodgers team that’s playing in the 2017 World Series. Our conversation happened on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 between Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.

Before arriving in Los Angeles and working for the Dodgers, Ned was an assistant general manager of the San Francisco Giants and before that he worked for his hometown team, the Chicago Cubs. Ned is currently a baseball analyst on Spectrum SportsNet LA and he teaches sports management at Pepperdine University in Malibu.

