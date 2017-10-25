OCFA Announces Plans for Independent Investigation, Assessment Into Canyon Fire 2 After Allegations of Ignoring Flames

The Orange County Fire Authority announced on Wednesday that it will be recommending an independent investigation into allegations that the agency could have done more to prevent Canyon Fire 2.

Audio recordings released on Oct. 20 imply that the agency chose not to extinguish a small fire in Sierra Peak, about a mile away from the Canyon Fire 2 burn area on Oct. 8.

Canyon Fire 2 began burning the next day, on Oct. 9, near the 91 Freeway and Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills. The large wildfire eventually destroyed 25 structures, burned 9,200 acres and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residences in Anaheim, Orange and Tustin.

Fire Authority Chief Patrick McIntosh addressed these allegations during a press conference and told reporters that he will on Thursday recommend to the agency’s board that the agency conduct an independent review of the incident and an assessment of its policies and procedures.

“For the past few days my command staff and I have been combing through every piece of information available to date, for us to better understand the timeline and the actions that occurred,” said McIntosh. “I felt, as the fire chief, that it was imperative that we share that information with the public … and to be transparent about what happen in the early hours of the morning of Oct. 9.”

McIntosh added that, based on the preliminary evaluation, there are many things that were “done and planned well” and ” things we could have done differently.”

He detailed the order in which calls were received regard the Canyon Fire 2, including reports of flames inside the burned area of the initial Canyon Fire, which burned nearby and about two weeks before the second fire by the same name.

He said the independent review will help provide the agency with an analysis and will be an important step in ensuring that OCFA is constantly evaluating how they are providing services.

OCFA previously denied all allegations in a statement released to media and said that the agency did everything necessary, including communicating extensively with the U.S. Forest Service, which oversees the location of the initial flare-up in Sierra Peak.

According to the recording, an Anaheim Police Department helicopter spotted the fire and radioed it in, saying, “It’s not just smoke, I mean, there’s definitely flames … there’s definitely flames.”

“They are just trying to let burn itself out. They can’t get down to those spots, so they’re just letting it burn,” someone from the Orange County Fire Authority can be heard saying.

“OK … If that’s correct, we’ll let it be,” the person in the Anaheim police helicopter responds.

The Fire Authority said in its statement that the agency’s Emergency Command Center received a report from Anaheim police, then made calls to the Corona Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service dispatch centers to further investigate the report.

The hot spot was determined to be “a smoldering island within a burn area and USFS was monitoring,” the statement read. “The fire,” it continued, “was well into the burn.”

OCFA was advised by USFS that no further assistance was required on their part.