Officials Battle Brush Fire Near Hansen Dam in San Fernando Valley

Firefighters were battling flames that broke out near the Hansen Dam in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday.

The blaze was first reported just before noon in the recreation area at the base of the dam, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire covered about two acres of dense brush. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the flames were close to what appeared to be a film set.

No homes or other structures were under immediate threat, officials said, and no evacuations were ordered.

Los Angeles County fire officials were responding to assist the city’s fire crews.

No further details were immediately available.