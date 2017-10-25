Fats Domino, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer, Dies at 89: Reports

Rock ‘n’ Roll pioneer Fats Domino has died at the age of 89, according to multiple reports.

The legendary New Orleans musician’s death was announced by his daughter on a local television outlet Wednesday morning, People.com reported.

Domino died of natural causes at 3:30 a.m., the Associated Press reported, citing Mark Bone of the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner’s office.

Domino pioneered the use of the triplet in popular music, banging out three notes on his piano when contemporary musicians were sticking to one.

His distinctive sound and unforgettable voice can be heard on countless classic R&B and early Rock ‘n’ Roll songs, from “Ain’t That a Shame,” to “Blueberry Hill,” “Walking to New Orleans,” and “Let the Four Winds Blow.”

Born and raised in the Ninth Ward, Domino narrowly escaped Hurricane Katrina’s floodwaters in 2005.

