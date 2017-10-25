World Series: Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Steals the Show in Game 2 Pregame Ceremony

The traditional first pitch at World Series games is usually quite the spectacle. The one before Game 2 was the best ever.

The public-address announcer told the crowd it was time for the first pitch, and Vin Scully walked out to a reception unlike any other. He mentioned Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella, Gil Hodges and Duke Snider and how they must be laughing their heads off watching him throw.

He asked for a catcher, and out walked 1981 World Series co-MVP Steve Yeager.

Scully went into his windup, then grabbed his arm: “I think I tore my rotator cuff. I need a left-hander to relieve me.”

