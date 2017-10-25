World Series: Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Steals the Show in Game 2 Pregame Ceremony

Posted 7:12 PM, October 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:24PM, October 25, 2017

The traditional first pitch at World Series games is usually quite the spectacle. The one before Game 2 was the best ever.

Vin Scully speaks to fans before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

The public-address announcer told the crowd it was time for the first pitch, and Vin Scully walked out to a reception unlike any other. He mentioned Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella, Gil Hodges and Duke Snider and how they must be laughing their heads off watching him throw.

He asked for a catcher, and out walked 1981 World Series co-MVP Steve Yeager.

Scully went into his windup, then grabbed his arm: “I think I tore my rotator cuff. I need a left-hander to relieve me.”

