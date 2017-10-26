102-Year-Old-Actor Attends First World Series Game Since 1926

Before stepping into Dodger Stadium this week, Norman Lloyd had attended one World Series.

In 1926.

As a 12-year-old boy at Yankee Stadium, he watched as Babe Ruth slid into second base and split his pants.

Now, a mere 91 years later, the actor — known as the rigid headmaster who fired Robin Williams in “Dead Poets Society” and the villain who fell from the Statue of Liberty in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Saboteur” — returned to the Fall Classic to watch a series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros that already has the makings of a Hollywood drama.

