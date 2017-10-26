13-Year-Old Wearing ‘Scream’ Costume Arrested After Taking Aim at Teacher in Ontario

Three Ontario schools were placed on lockdown after a 13-year-old boy, armed and wearing a costume from the movie “Scream,” went onto a middle school campus and pointed a gun at a teacher on Wednesday, police said.

Authorities became aware of the situation after someone called from De Anza Middle School around 1 p.m. to report the masked figure who was running through a field near the campus, located at 1450 Sultana Ave., the Ontario Police Department said in a statement.

Minutes before, the teen had allegedly sprinted through campus in a Ghostface costume and taken aim at a teacher who was leading a class full of students. The instructor’s identity has not been disclosed.

The 13-year-old jumped a fence that separates Linda Vista Elementary and De Anza Middle School, and both campuses were placed on lockdown, police said. Officers searched for the boy as he was hiding in the backyard of a nearby home.

A third school, Ontario Christian Elementary on Euclid Avenue, was also placed on lockdown as authorities continued their search.

The teen was eventually found walking near Campus Avenue and Mission Boulevard and arrested without further incident. The boy’s identity is not being released due to his age.

Both a firearm and “Scream” costume were recovered from his backpack, according to police.

No one was injured, officers added.