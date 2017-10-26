× Earthquakes With Magnitudes of 3.5, 4.3 Strike Near Catalina Island and Santa Barbara County

A pair of earthquakes struck off coastal California on Thursday, including one near Catalina Island.

The first temblor, a magnitude 4.3 quake, hit about 16 miles southwest of Lompoc, the U.S. Geological Survey reported shortly before 1:45 p.m. Initial measurements indicated the magnitude at 4.6 before it was downgraded.

Weak to light shaking was felt along coastal areas from north of San Luis Obispo down to the Los Angeles area, according to USGS.

The second quake, a shallow magnitude 3.5 temblor, struck at 4:18 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles northeast of Catalina Island, seismologists said.

Weak shaking was felt by some along the coast of L.A. and Orange counties.

No damages or injuries were reported in either incident.

Thursday’s earthquakes occurred more than two days after a magnitude 3.9 tremor was reported about 29 miles southeast of Catalina Island.