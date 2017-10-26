Houston Astros Management Involved in Altercation at Pasadena Hotel After Game 1 of World Series: Police

The baseball duel at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night continued long after the first pitch — and spilled into a Pasadena hotel, police said.

After Game 1 of the World Series wrapped up, Pasadena police responded to a disturbance at the bar of the Langham Hotel involving Houston Astros management and other hotel patrons, Pasadena Police Lt. Tracey Ibarra said.

Officers made sure everyone involved in the argument was calm and left, Ibarra said. She would not specify who was involved and said police did not witness a physical fight.

“There was no fight that we were separating when we got there,” she said, adding that officers did not take a report or arrest anyone because there was “no crime.”

