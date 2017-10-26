× Man Arrested After Car Drives Into Immigration Protesters Outside Rep. Ed Royce’s Brea Office

A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside of GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea on Thursday afternoon, but no injuries have been reported so far.

The alleged driver, 56-year-old Daniel Wenzek of Brea, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked and released pending further investigation, according to Lt. Kelly Carpenter of the Brea Police Department.

Organizers say several hundred people were protesting outside Royce’s office, many of them arriving on buses after a morning press conference with elected officials and labor leaders in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park. They were trying to deliver letters to Royce (R-Fullerton) about what losing temporary protected immigration status would mean to them, said Andrew Cohen, a communications specialist with the organization Unite Here.

After being turned away from Royce’s office at about noon, they began marching in a circle around the intersection of Birch Street and Brea Boulevard near the congressman’s office. About 12:30 p.m., police were in the process of trying to shut down the protest, which was blocking cars from the intersection, when a car began to drive through the group of protesters at a low speed, Cohen said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.