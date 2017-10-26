Three recent burglaries and one home invasion have residents in one Santa Fe Springs neighborhood concerned. Kacey Montoya reports from Santa Fe Springs for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 26, 2017.
Resident on Edge After 3 Burglaries, 1 Home Invasion in Santa Fe Springs Neighborhood
