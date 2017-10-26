Something Rotten Giveaway

The new Broadway smash ‘Something Rotten’ is coming to Los Angeles. It’s the 16th century tale of Nick and Nigel Bottom who decide to combat their biggest competitor William Shakespeare with an idea that’s never been tried…the musical. Something Rotten wears it’s heart on it’s sleeve and sequins in it’s soul. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday October 30th for your chance to win four tickets to the November 7th show. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

