Suspect Sketches Released of Man, Woman Sought in Sherri Papini Kidnapping

The release of new details concerning the abduction of Sherri Papini nearly one year ago has raised hopes among relatives that the kidnappers may be captured, according to a statement from Papini’s husband.

Papini, 35, vanished Nov. 2 while she was out for a jog in the small town of Mountain Gate, in Shasta County. She was found under mysterious circumstances weeks later, shackled, bruised and in different clothing than when she’d last been seen.

On Wednesday, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office released sketches of two suspects in Papini’s abduction and stated that the DNA of two unidentified people – a man and woman – were found on her body and clothes, respectively.

Papini told investigators she only saw two women while she was in captivity.

