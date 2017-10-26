The Restoration and Reopening of Formosa Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood at the Formosa Cafe, which has been closed since December 2016. The Los Angeles Times reports the historic Hollywood hangout, dating to Hollywood’s Golden Age, will reopen next year under management by local bar operators who specialize in reviving historic properties.

Los Angeles bar operator 1933 Group has leased the red-and-black, Asian-themed establishment and vow to revive its historic flair.

The public can get involved in the restoration project by participating in the SaveTheFormosa.com campaign. We can cast five votes daily until Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 to win two million dollars in grants to help restore the cafe. The SaveTheFormosa.com campaign is a restoration program put together by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, National Geographic and American Express.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.

Have a GREAT day!