Victim Opens Fire on Intruders During Violent Home-Invasion Robbery in Panorama City

One of the victims of a violent home-invasion robbery in Panorama City grabbed a gun and opened fire after several intruders entered the home early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported about 2 a.m. in the 8000 block of Broadleaf Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer McLaus said.

A man who was in the home at the time told KTLA that anywhere four to seven masked men entered from the backyard and attacked the family inside.

Based on the intruders’ voices, he believes they were Hispanic and at least four of them were armed with handguns.

The intruders even held guns to the back of some of the family members’ heads and used a stun gun on them, he said.

At that point, one of the family members grabbed a gun and began to shoot at the suspects, according to the witness.

It was unclear if the gun belonged to the family or was taken from one of the intruders.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said he heard multiple gun shots coming from the home.

The intruders fled and were seen running through the neighborhood.

Family members said the thieves made off with two safes that were in the home.

None of the victims were seriously injured during the incident.

Authorities are expected to provide further details at a press conference later Thursday.