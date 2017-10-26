Wildfire Fire Burns 200 Acres in Cleveland National Forest Near Wildomar, Lake Elsinore

A brush fire burning near Wildomar and Lake Elsinore grew quickly to 100 acres and was pushing east toward the community of Lakeland Village on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze started within the Wildomar Off-Highway Vehicle area within the Cleveland National Forest, the Forest Service said about 1 p.m. The OHV area is in a rugged part of the Santa Ana Mountains in southwest Riverside County.

Within 2 1/2 hours, the estimated acreage grew from 2 acres to 200 acres. Shortly before 2 p.m., the Forest Service said “more resource have been ordered.”

Cal Fire Riverside’s units were working with Forest Service firefighters on the blaze. Twenty fire engines were ordered to protect Lakeland Village as flames pushed east, the Cleveland National Forest tweeted just before 3 p.m.

Images posted to social media showed a column of smoke rising from the mountains, visible from nearby residential areas.

It was in the mid-90s in the fire area Thursday afternoon, when a heat wave that lasted through the early part of the week had begun to break. A red flag warning for dangerous fire conditions in much of Southern California expired on Wednesday.

For information on the fire, locals should call the Cleveland National Forest’s Trabuco Ranger District at 951-736-1811.

More resources have been ordered and are en route to the #WildomarFire pic.twitter.com/1w4zgoHlFL — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) October 26, 2017