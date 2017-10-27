After Backlash and Recall Campaign, O.C. Judge Promises Longer Prison Term for Man Who Sodomized Toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After an outcry over a 2015 sentence that some perceived to be too lenient for a young man convicted of sodomizing his toddler niece, Orange County Superior Court Judge M. Marc Kelly faced a failed recall campaign. The case went to an appellate court, which earlier this year sent the case back to Kelly for re-sentencing. At a hearing in Newport Beach Friday, Kelly granted a delay for Kevin Jonas Rojano-Nieto's attorney but said he planned to sentence the defendant to the state-mandated minimum of 25 years in prison, instead of the 10 years in the original sentence.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Oct. 27, 2017.