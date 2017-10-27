Audio Released of Mandalay Bay Security Guard Call as Las Vegas Mass Shooting Begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raw audio was released Friday of a Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino security guard reporting the early shots of a mass shooting that left 58 dead and about 500 wounded outside the hotel.

On the 24-second recording released by MGM Resorts International, security guard Jesus Campos can be heard talking to a dispatcher about shots being fired on the 32nd floor of the high-rise hotel.

“Hey, there are shots fired in 32-135,” he says.

The number was a reference to the hotel room where gunman Stephen Paddock had collected a large number of weapons and was preparing to open fire on a large crowd gathered across the street for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

