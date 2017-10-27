A search is underway Friday for Bubba, a beloved tortoise believed to have been taken from Paul Revere Middle School in Brentwood recently. It happened after the tortoise, who is also knows as "Fatty Fatty Two By Four," apparently broke out of her habitat. Rick Chambers reports from Brentwood for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 27, 2017.
Beloved Tortoise Missing From Middle School in Brentwood, Spurring Search
